News Highlights From CCW 2019

Contact center technology vendors large and small were on hand at Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas this week. Here are the top 10 product announcement highlights from the week:

Omilia Launches miniApps.

Lightico Launches Instant Consent on Terms & Disclosures.

Helpshift Launches Connected Customer Conversations.

EdgeVerve Launches AssistEdge Engage.

Chatbox Partners with Ytel.

Unymira Launches New Versions of Knowledge Center and Knowledge Bot.

Comm100 Launches Agent Assist.

AnsweriQ Launches Robo Assist.

UJET Enhances Its Customer Support Platform with New Integrations and Customizations.

8x8 Launches 8x8 Contact Center.