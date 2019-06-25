8x8 Launches 8x8 Contact Center

8x8, a cloud provider of voice, video, chat, and contact center technology, today released 8x8 Contact Center, a complete cloud contact center solution.

The 8x8 Contact Center is a complete stand-alone solution including automatic call distributor, interactive voice response, omnichannel, dialer, reporting, customer journey analytics, quality management, speech analytics, surveys, and knowledgebase, all delivered on a single unified platform. It includes a bank of minutes for each agent and allows users to employ their own PBX or 8x8's cloud-based unified communications offering. A host of pre-built CRM integrations extend the capabilities of the platform and provide contact centers with single sign on and centralized administration.