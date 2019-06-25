8x8 Launches 8x8 Contact Center

8x8, a cloud provider of voice, video, chat, and contact center technology, today released 8x8 Contact Center, a complete cloud contact center solution.
The 8x8 Contact Center is a complete stand-alone solution including automatic call distributor, interactive voice response, omnichannel, dialer, reporting, customer journey analytics, quality management, speech analytics, surveys, and knowledgebase, all delivered on a single unified platform. It includes a bank of minutes for each agent and allows users to employ their own PBX or 8x8's cloud-based unified communications offering. A host of pre-built CRM integrations extend the capabilities of the platform and provide contact centers with single sign on and centralized administration.
"8x8 has a 12-year, successful history of providing contact center services. For customers feeling trapped by aging infrastructure, the 8x8 Contact Center solution delivers more value by including omnichannel, quality management, speech analytics, customer survey, preview dialer, and customer journey analytics at a price point well below our competition,” said Janice Rapp, vice president of contact center product marketing at 8x8, in a statement. "What's more, 8x8 Contact Center gives customers easy access to additional capabilities delivered through our single platform. Cloud PBX, team messaging and video meetings are all within the realm of possibilities and make it easy to maximize customer and employee engagement."