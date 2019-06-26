Comm100 Launches Agent Assist

Comm100, a provider of omnichannel customer experience solutions, today launched Agent Assist, an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant for contact center agents.

Agent Assist monitors chat conversations and pulls relevant information from company data in real time so that agents can access the answers they need faster and more accurately. It provides real-time answer suggestions to inbound live chat queries from Comm100 canned messages, chatbot intents, and knowledge base articles, and allows agents to edit those responses before they're sent. It also streamlines common service requests, like order tracking and password resets.

Using Agent Assist, agents can invoke a chatbot workflow to gather customer information and take back control of the conversation once that's complete. Additionally, if a chatbot is integrated with core business systems, agents can use it to access those systems to deliver more personalized answers.

Agent Assist can be trained to recognize industry-specific synonyms, and administrators can select or deselect the resources Agent Assist should use and control how tightly Agent Assist interprets messages with tunable sensitivity scoring.

Comm100's machine learning algorithm observes agent behavior to improve answer suggestions. If Agent Assist cannot help in a certain situation, agents can mark those unrecognized questions to be placed in a learning portal.