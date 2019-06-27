Omilia Launches miniApps

Omilia this week introduced miniApps, providing bite-size conversational self-service powered by artificial intelligence.

Omilia miniApps are independent and configurable natural language dialogue components that handle single tasks, like collecting addresses or negotiating appointments.

Available miniApps include the following:

Alphanumeric;

Date;

Address;

Appointment negotiation;

Telephone number;

Social security number;

Date of birth;

Credit card number;

Account number;

Confirmation;

Amount & currencies; and

Generic multiple choice.

miniApps are instantly configurable to specific business rules. Pre-trained and pre-tuned by Omilia and able to leverage vast amounts of data, miniApps are powered by Omilia's Natural Language AI and can handle exceptions and real-world conditions, complete with data validation, disambiguations, and error recovery strategies.

Regardless of call center provider, miniApps can be instantly deployed on the Omilia Cloud Platform (OCP) to solicit data for specific use cases.