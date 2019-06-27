Lightico Launches Instant Consent on Terms & Disclosures

Lightico, a provider of contact center customer collaboration technology, has launched Instant Consent on Terms & Disclosures to replace lengthy, error-prone agent scripts with instant, digital acknowledgments of terms and disclosures.

Lightico claims that its Instant Consent on Terms & Disclosures reduces average handle times by 25 percent, simplifies compliance and auditing, and improves customer experience with a single click. The new feature enhances Lightico's existing call center capabilities, which include instant in-call collection of forms, signatures, documents, payments, and real-time identity verification from customers' mobile devices.