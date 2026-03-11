Five9 Adds to Five9 Fusion

Five9 has added to its Five9 Fusion with a partner program that brings together an evolving customer experience orchestration ecosystem that spans product integrations, independent software vendors (ISVs), and embedded technology partners. It will help organizations connect artificial intelligence agents, data, and business systems to accelerate innovation and unlock greater value from their CX technology investments with Five9.

Building on the successful Five9 Fusion integrations with Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Epic, the program now extends beyond product integrations to support a broader ecosystem of products, technologies, and partnerships across the entire customer experience lifecycle.

"Our vision for agentic CX depends on openness," said Jim Hickey, senior vice president of product at Five9, in a statement. "Five9 Fusion brings together AI, data, enterprise applications, and a growing partner ecosystem to help organizations build more intelligent and connected customer experiences. By enhancing our Intelligent CX Platform and expanding the Fusion program, we are enabling customers to accelerate AI adoption while continuing to innovate with the technologies and partners that best support their business."

Intelligent CX Platform enhancements for Five9 Fusion include the following:

Improvements to Five9 VoiceStream and TranscriptStream for increased interoperability, functionality, and openness.

New AI Agent Connect integration API to support voice AI agents with third parties.

Deeper integration with Five9 OneVUE to consolidate visualization, reporting, and insights across the entire CX journey.