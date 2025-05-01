Five9 Launches Five9 Fusion for Salesforce

Five9 has released Five9 Fusion for Salesforce, combining Five9's real-time system of action with Salesforce's CRM. With a new product and services bundle, this enhanced integration helps businesses deliver hyper-personalized self-service and improved customer service interactions.

Five9 Fusion for Salesforce delivers a unified, artificial intelligence-powered experience by combining deep integration with Salesforce and the advanced capabilities of the Five9 platform with the following:

Five9 Voice: Direct integration with Service Cloud Voice embeds call metadata and recordings directly into the customer record.

AI Agents: Streamlines self-service and seamlessly passes call summaries from the AI agent to the human agent within the voice call object.

Five9 TranscriptStream: Enables real-time voice call transcription and streams live data into Salesforce to ground Einstein for Service AI features Next Best Actions, Reply Recommendations, and Call Summaries.

Intelligent Voice Routing: Five9's real-time system of action automatically and instantly directs interactions to the most appropriate AI or human agent, using real-time insights.

This launch also lays a foundation for upcoming innovations, including Bring Your Own Channel (BYOC) and integrations with Agentforce, Salesforce's digital labor platform for building autonomous agents, to develop its solution.