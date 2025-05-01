Five9 Launches Five9 Fusion for Salesforce

Five9 has released Five9 Fusion for Salesforce, combining Five9's real-time system of action with Salesforce's CRM. With a new product and services bundle, this enhanced integration helps businesses deliver hyper-personalized self-service and improved customer service interactions.
Five9 Fusion for Salesforce delivers a unified, artificial intelligence-powered experience by combining deep integration with Salesforce and the advanced capabilities of the Five9 platform with the following:
- Five9 Voice: Direct integration with Service Cloud Voice embeds call metadata and recordings directly into the customer record.
- AI Agents: Streamlines self-service and seamlessly passes call summaries from the AI agent to the human agent within the voice call object.
- Five9 TranscriptStream: Enables real-time voice call transcription and streams live data into Salesforce to ground Einstein for Service AI features Next Best Actions, Reply Recommendations, and Call Summaries.
- Intelligent Voice Routing: Five9's real-time system of action automatically and instantly directs interactions to the most appropriate AI or human agent, using real-time insights.
This launch also lays a foundation for upcoming innovations, including Bring Your Own Channel (BYOC) and integrations with Agentforce, Salesforce's digital labor platform for building autonomous agents, to develop its solution.
"Our expanded partnership with Salesforce represents a powerful combination of two industry leaders committed to transforming customer experience," said Jake Butterbaugh, senior vice president of global partner Organization at Five9, in a statement. "With Five9 Fusion for Salesforce, we're delivering a deeply integrated, AI-elevated solution that helps organizations hyper-personalize every customer interaction, empowering human and AI agents to work more efficiently, and drive meaningful business outcomes."
"Salesforce's leading partner ecosystem is at the forefront of the AI enterprise, where humans and AI work together to drive customer success with autonomous agents and agent actions," said Nick Johnston, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development at Salesforce, in a statement. "Five9 Fusion for Salesforce and its AI-powered integrations will allow organizations to personalize experiences at scale, reduce time to value, and drive increased customer satisfaction."