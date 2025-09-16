Five9 Launches Five9 Fusion for ServiceNow

Five9, a customer experience platforms provider, has launched Five9 Fusion for ServiceNow, a turnkey artificial intelligence-powered integration that unifies voice and digital interactions through a real-time AI transcription stream and a single routing engine.

Five9 Fusion for ServiceNow combines the Five9 real-time system action with ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM), unifying voice and digital into one intelligent workflow, in an integration that equips agents with instant context and tools to resolve issues faster and deliver more proactive and personalized experiences at scale.

"Our longstanding partnership with ServiceNow is focused on creating seamless customer experiences," said Kim Hill, senior vice president of partner sales at Five9, in a statement. "Five9 Fusion for ServiceNow delivers a foundation for service excellence, eliminating the friction of multiple systems and empowering agents with a single interface to work confidently and efficiently and deliver faster, more personalized interactions at scale. With this new integration, every touchpoint becomes more intuitive and impactful for customers and agents alike."

Five9 Fusion for ServiceNow makes available two of the three AI-enhanced capabilities previewed by Five9 and ServiceNow in late 2024:

Real-Time Transcription: Five9 TranscriptStream integrates directly within ServiceNow Workspace, providing real-time speech-to-text capabilities. Now Assist, powered by generative AI, uses these transcripts to generate case summaries, recommended actions, and resolution notes.

Unified Routing: Five9's intelligent routing engine can now direct ServiceNow digital channels and cases alongside Five9 channels, using ServiceNow metadata to match each interaction with the right agent. The same metadata enriches Five9 Workforce Engagement Management solutions to improve forecasting, scheduling, and operational agility.

Single Agent Experience: This new capability will bring Native Call Controls into ServiceNow's Agent Workspace, enabling agents to manage Five9 interactions directly in the Universal Agent Inbox to deliver a consistent, cross-channel experience with complete caller context and relevant data in one view.