Five9 Launches Five9 Fusion for Epic

Cloud contact center systems provider Five9 has launched Five9 Fusion for Epic, an integration with Epic electronic health record (EHR) systems that embeds advanced contact center capabilities directly into Epic.

Developed with leading healthcare providers and rigorously tested for reliability, security, and ease of use, the API-driven integration empowers agents to engage with patients seamlessly from a single screen.

Five9 Fusion for Epic streamlines workflows by uniting communication tools and Epic's electronic health record in a single, integrated experience.

Key features and benefits of the integration include the following:

Instant patient context on every call through inbound screen pops that automatically display relevant patient information as soon as a call is received.

One-click outbound calling from Epic modules like Cheers, Cadence, or Resolute.

Built-in HIPAA-compliant call recording controls that can pause and resume recording during sensitive interactions (e.g., payment processing) to protect patient privacy, maintain regulatory compliance, and simplify workflows.