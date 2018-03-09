Dialpad Introduces a Call Center Solution for Small Businesses

Call centers aren’t just for large enterprises anymore—small businesses can now create a call center as well. Dialpad, a cloud-based communications provider, has launched Call Center, a solution that eliminates much of the complexity involved with implementing traditional call centers and makes them accessible to small and midsize businesses.

The solution is built on the Google Cloud Platform, provides an intuitive user experience, and enables a number of native CRM integrations. It also offers in-depth analytics that deliver a real-time view of customer data and agent productivity, as well as real-time alerts pertaining to key metrics like wait times and hang-up rates.

And, like many of the top solutions on the market, Dialpad’s Call Center also supports coaching and quality management for agents and delivers high-speed performance call routing and high definition audio.

Call Center is the latest in a suite of tools that Dialpad provides for customer communication. “Our technology makes it possible for customers to enjoy one telephony platform for all their business communications needs. Whether it’s inbound and outbound customer communications with Call Center; chats, calling and document sharing with Dialpad; or PIN-free conference lines with UberConference,” Dialpad CEO Craig Walker said in a statement.

The addition of Call Center fills in a gap that many growing organizations struggle with—increasing phone support as its customer base grows. “By adding Call Center, we’ve made it easier for companies to focus on what’s most important—creating happy customers and generating business growth,” Walker said.

As companies mature and evolve, Dialpad promises to continue to fulfill their needs, with flexible tools designed to scale alongside the business. “At Dialpad, we believe in disruptive innovation with a purpose and create products that address the way modern businesses strive to communicate today, while remaining flexible enough to grow with the businesses of tomorrow,” Walker said.