Verint Launches Solutions for SMBs

Verint Systems has released versions of its contact center workforce engagement offerings specifically for small and midsized businesses (SMBs).

The new Verint SMB offerings are available in the cloud and on-premises, and include the following:

Compliance Recording—Captures, archives, and retrieves interactions across channels, such as voice and instant message communications, as well as interactions across unified communications platforms, such as Microsoft Skype for Business and Cisco Jabber.

Recording and Quality Management—Captures, replays, and evaluates customer interactions across communications channels for employee coaching and training.

Workforce Management—Simplifies forecasting and scheduling, with mobile apps and built-in support for flex scheduling and adherence.

Workforce Optimization—Combines recording, quality management, and workforce management, supporting quality and compliance requirements and sharing intelligence.

"Verint SMB offerings are changing how small and medium-sized businesses approach customer and workforce engagement," says John Goodson, senior vice president and general manager of products at Verint, in a statement. "Our partners can easily integrate these offerings with other contact center solutions, providing customers maximum flexibility with low total cost of ownership."