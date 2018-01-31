Dialpad Now Integrates with Zendesk

Dialpad, a provider of pure-cloud business communication solutions, has integrated its Dialpad Pro solution with Zendesk's cloud-based customer service software. The new integration is available in the Zendesk App Marketplace.

Dialpad for Zendesk allows for faster dialing with a built-in sidebar screen that appears within Dialpad's desktop applications, and a Dialpad telephony and call center application that's available inside the Zendesk web application. These two integrations allow customer service and support agents to place calls directly from either service and will eventually extend to the Dialpad mobile application.

As part of Dialpad's integration, existing customer data is automatically matched to turn calls and voicemails into customer service tickets.

"When you empower your employees with a powerful business communications tool, everyone becomes a service agent," said Dialpad's chief product officer, Vincent Paquet, in a statement. "With Dialpad's Zendesk integration, we have reinvented customer service workflows and created a modern customer experience that operates from anywhere."

Dialpad also integrates with Google's G Suite and Microsoft Office 365.