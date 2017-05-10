Serenova Partners with Calabrio

Serenova,a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, and Calabrio, a provider of customer engagement and analytics software, today announced a strategic partnership in which Serenova will resell Calabrio's Workforce Optimization (WFO) software. The deal also tightly integrates Serenova's CxEngage contact center platform with the Calabrio ONE WFO suite, including call recording, quality management, workforce management and voice-of-the-customer (VoC) analytics offerings.

Combining CxEngage with Calabrio ONE provides customers with an integrated CCaaS and WFO cloud solution in Amazon Web Services (AWS). This always-on, true multitenant approach from Serenova and Calabrio supports seasonal staffing through an instantly scalable, pay-as-you-go model.

"A contact center's most valuable asset is its people, and yet, if not properly managed, can be one of the biggest drains on the customer experience," said Vasili Triant, CEO of Serenova, in a statement. "The integrated solution provided by Serenova and Calabrio gives our joint customers the insights and capabilities needed to effectively manage agent performance and maximize their customer experience." "With the ever-evolving customer demand for instant access to customer service by any means possible, today's organizations must leverage a technology stack that brings together the needed contact center data, from the customer experience to the individual agent results, into a flexible, scalable solution," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "With CCaaS and WFO aligned, our joint customers will quickly realize benefits to their bottom line through the reduction of employee and customer churn, improved contact efficiency, and increased customer satisfaction."

Together, Serenova and Calabrio will provide the following key features: