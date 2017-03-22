Serenova Updates CxEngage

Serenova, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, today unveiled a web-based agent interface named Skylight, in the latest release of CxEngage.

The latest version of CxEngage provides native email, social, messaging, chat, voice and customer contact management to the agent in a more intuitive interface that includes an interaction panel designed to support multiple interactions on a variety of channels simultaneously, and a simplified workspace with fewer screens.

"Our mission at Serenova is to facilitate more meaningful outcomes in customer service, and the very core of that mission is to simplify how the agent engages, interacts, and addresses each customer," said Vasili Triant, CEO of Serenova, in a statement. "That's really what customer service should be all about: a smooth and easy process. We designed Skylight to greatly enhance our customers' ability to focus more attention on their customer while simultaneously reducing the amount of time an agent spends looking up information, which can have a direct impact on both agent satisfaction and customer loyalty."

Skylight provides the following:

A dashboard for the agent to talk, text, chat, and email customers with the necessary analytics, scripting, and performance statistics to guide them throughout their day;

A channel-agnostic interface that allows agents to manage multiple interactions with multiple customers through any channel;

Contact management that maintains interaction history, including chat and email transcripts;

Customizable layouts, attributes, and fields;

Enhanced processes and workflows as well as scripting for each customer interaction; and

Real-time insights into each agent's performance and contact center statistics embedded directly into the interface.