NICE Launches CXone Fall 2021 Release

NICE today announced the CXone Fall 2021 release, which includes capabilities that help businesses address the growing demand for digital interactions and self-service.

With new conversational artificial intelligence bots that act on complex consumer requests and context changes, the latest CXone release enables customers to receive answers at the first digital entry point and provides agents with the guidance needed for every interaction. In addition, supervisors and quality managers gain access to new AI-powered insights on agent soft skills.

The NICE CXone Fall 2021 release includes the following innovations:

Advanced intelligence for voice and chat self-service with machine learning-infused capabilities to build, manage and deploy natural language self-service through CXone SmartAssist, an intelligent virtual assistant that automates complex conversations with customers.

CXone Bot Builder for digital chatbot development. New API integration now allows bots to connect with internal or third-party applications

CXone Answers, a new solution that combines CXone Bot Builder with knowledge management (CXone Expert) for a dynamic FAQ chatbot that answers customer questions faster across digital channels.

CXone Expert's new Instant Translation for self-service in 71 languages.

Quality Management and Interaction Analytics now embed proprietary, pre-built NICE Enlighten AI models to measure and understand agent behaviors for post-interaction analytics on 100 percent of calls.

In addition, new ecommerce capabilities have been added to the CXexchange online marketplace for CXone users to extend their investment with partner solutions. In just a few clicks, customers can buy or start free trials of partner offerings and have them automatically added to their monthly invoices.