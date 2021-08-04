NICE Launches CXone Smart Assist with Amelia

NICE today launched CXone SmartAssist powered by Amelia, providers of a conversational artificial intelligence solution for customer service.

The expanded partnership further pairs NICE CXone's advanced analytical and digital capabilities and NICE Enlighten AI with Amelia's conversational AI technology to allow organizations to build and deploy intelligent self-service.

CXone SmartAssist is designed to solve customer requests without the need for human support and to learn with every interaction for even deeper connections the next time. Additionally, the solution will assist companies in designing custom intelligent virtual assistants for unique use cases.