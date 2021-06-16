NICE Launches Enlighten AI Feedback

NICE has infused artificial intelligence into NICE Satmetrix Voice of the Customer to create NICE Enlighten AI Feedback to help companies identify and turn at-risk customers into loyal net promoters by automating and deploying real-time hyper-personalized, contextual, conversational surveys at scale.

Enlighten AI Feedback does the following:

Listens to and interprets 100 percent of interactions to transform subjective behaviors into objective insights.

Based on the context of the interaction, deploys real-time hyper-personalized, contextual, conversational surveys.

Uses pre-trained models that drive proactive, predictive, and prescriptive action.

Accelerates agile actions to resolve customer issues and prevent churn.

"Enlighten AI Feedback is yet another market-first offering from NICE that demonstrates our continued commitment to infusing AI and automation across our complete portfolio," said Barry Cooper, president of the NICE Workforce & Customer Experience Group, in a statement. "With this latest innovation that leverages NICE Enlighten AI out-of-the-box predictive behavioral models, companies can now proactively identify unresolved customer issues and act on them to provide extraordinary service and retain high-value customers. "As part of a holistic voice of the customer program, Enlighten AI Feedback identifies CX blind spots and enables organizational agility to close the loop," Cooper added. "With that, it delivers what customers want and expect: informed conversations that are frictionless, hyper-personalized, and help resolve their problems quickly and easily."

NICE Satmetrix Voice of the Customer is a holistic solution unified with CXone and the rest of the NICE portfolio.