ASAPP Launches CoachingAI

ASAPP, a generative artificial intelligence company for contact centers, today introduced CoachingAI, which automates the quality evaluation for 100 percent of contact center interactions.

CoachingAI is the latest in ASAPP's suite of generative AI customer experience products, including AutoAssist, AutoCompose, AutoSummary, AutoTranscribe, GenerativeAgent, and the ASAPP Messaging platform.

CoachingAI scores all aspects of customer interactions, including the following:

Automatic Compliance: Supervisors can evaluate every conversation while eliminating rule configuration by using auto-generated evaluation questions.

Topic Mastery: Gauge the accuracy of information being shared with customers by validating agent statements against knowledge base articles.

Tool Mastery: Identify where agents are struggling with their tools and find opportunities for workflow optimization or additional training.