ASAPP Launches AutoAssist

ASAPP today introduced AutoAssist to provide real-time assistance to contact center agents.

AutoAssist can nudge agents during each conversation with optimal suggestions to respond to customer needs.

"Too many organizations consider their contact center a cost center and fail to invest in new technology to improve customer service and experience. Brands that recognize the opportunity to leverage AI in the contact center can make every agent their best agent and help them delight every customer," said Rachel Knaster, ASAPP's chief product officer, in a statement. "At ASAPP, we develop generative AI products to help leading brands transform their contact center into a revenue driver by giving their agents tools and insights to deliver optimal service. AutoAssist enables agents to ramp faster and resolve issues more effectively."