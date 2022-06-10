ASAPP Launches AutoCompose for Agent Messaging

ASAPP today launched AutoCompose, an artificial intelligence-based service that suggests responses for digital messaging agents.

"AutoCompose provides agents with personalized guidance and tailored language on how to message with customers, automating 70 percent of their digital conversations. The service identifies customers' problems in real time as it evolves and provides customer service agents a choice of the right responses to drive the best outcomes on chat, text, or messaging," said Priya Vijayarajendran, ASAPP's chief technology officer, in a statement. "Rigid legacy canned response libraries have little applicability to most conversations and force agents to spend time searching. With artificial intelligence, AutoCompose continues to learn over time to deliver the best outcomes for your business."

AutoCompose presents agents with response suggestions in the form of complete responses, phrases, and spelling fixes, which agents can seamlessly accept as they type. The AutoCompose response library is dynamic, personalized, and adaptive to available customer data, using machine learning analysis to surface emergent topics in recent historical conversations.

Using machine learning models to produce suggestions dynamically that adapt over time, AutoCompose is pre-integrated into leading messaging applications or as an SDK/API for custom-built messaging interfaces.