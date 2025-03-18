Omilia Unveils Omilia Workforce AI

Omilia, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions, has launched Omilia Workforce AI, a call quality management solution that automates the analysis of live and recorded customer calls across voice, chat, and digital channels.

Leveraging the power of generative AI, Omilia Workforce AI can uncover precise and actionable insights into where and how calls can be improved.

Key features of Omilia Workforce AI include the following:

Churn Risk Detection that identifies at-risk customers early by analyzing patterns of dissatisfaction, competitor mentions, or repeated complaints.

Real-Time Sentiment Analysis that detects shifts in customer sentiment and identifies areas for service improvement.

AI-Generated Call Summaries that generates and categorizes post-call documentation and streamlines reviews and issue resolution.

Quality Scoring & Coaching that grades interactions based on compliance, empathy, and resolution effectiveness.

Automated Action Triggers that integrates with CRM and enterprise resource planning systems to initiate follow-ups and workflow automation.

Customizable Redaction for Security that detects script adherence and policy violations and redacts sensitive data in analyzed transcripts.

Omilia Workforce AI is also integrated with the Omilia Cloud Platform. Analyzed conversations are fed into the genAI-powered design tool, Pathfinder, to extract new Intents and Flows and continuously improve the self-service application. Data from every customer interaction also constantly informs Omilia Agent Assist that uses these insights to provide real-time coaching to agents.