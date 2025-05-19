Glia Launches Cortex AI Benchmarks

Glia, a provider of unified artificial intelligence and human interactions, today introduced Cortex AI Benchmarks, a reporting dashboard to measure customer AI and agent AI performance compared to their peers. It expands reporting capabilities within Glia's AI customer interactions platform.

"In today's AI landscape, contact center leaders don't need more hype, mystery, and flashy demos. They need clarity and confidence about what AI can really do for them," said Jake Tyler, director of conversational AI strategy at Glia, in a statement. "Because our platform is already delivering value for hundreds of financial organizations, our new Cortex AI Benchmarks tool makes it easy to see the impact. Customers can now quickly learn how Glia's suite of AI tools are performing for their peers and use these insights to evaluate how to implement and optimize them in their own businesses."

With Cortex AI Benchmarks, organizations access customer and agent AI performance insights and benchmark against the average of all Glia customers and those performing in the top 25 percent, using the following metrics:

Understanding Rate - the rate at which the AI-powered Glia Virtual Assistant (GVA) accurately interprets customer queries and delivers appropriate responses.

Containment Rate: - how often the GVA successfully resolves customer queries without human agent involvement.

Average Minutes Saved - how much human agent time is saved by automating post-interaction surveys and documentation.