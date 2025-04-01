Glia Announces GVA Learning 360

Glia, a customer interaction technology provider, has launched Glia Virtual Assistant (GVA) Learning 360, which learns how contact centers' best agents would respond to customer requests and uses the intelligence to automatically generate answers for their GVAs instead of relying solely on written documents.

"Most institutions have been forced to choose between quick-to-deploy but generic AI or spending months manually training a bot that still can't match their best agents," said Jacob Tyler, director of conversational AI strategy at Glia, in a statement. "GVA Learning 360 eliminates this compromise by allowing financial institutions to effectively clone their best human representatives. Organizations can rest assured that their customers receive the highest quality experience from the best-matched agent, human or AI, for their unique circumstances. "Think of a typical virtual assistant as that one coworker who keeps using last year's manual, giving customers wrong info because they never got the memo on the new policy," Tyler said. "GVA is the opposite. It comes out of the box as a banking industry expert. And GVA Learning 360 can also quickly become an expert in your specific business, learning from your best agents as well as your internal documents and knowledge."

GVA Learning 360 builds on GVA's deep banking industry intelligence, pre-trained on more than 900 banking scenarios. With the enhancements, GVAs now instantly absorb the specific knowledge, policies, and processes of any financial institution, learning how to answer questions by reviewing how the best agents have answered the same questions in the past.

With GVA Learning 360, GVAs now have panoramic awareness; they simultaneously see customer interaction histories, hear the expertise of the best agents, and read and absorb internal documentation.