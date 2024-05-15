Avaya Enhances the Avaya Experience Platform

Avaya at its Engage 2024 customer experience event in Denver unveiled a series of enhancements to the Avaya Experience Platform.

Avaya's innovation roadmap includes using artificial intelligence and analytics to orchestrate customer journeys by harnessing data from interactions across multiple vendor touchpoints and applications. Avaya is also unifying existing on-premises capabilities with new cloud-powered innovations into a single, modern agent desktop that blends voice, digital, and AI-enabled interactions.

"The new enhancements to the Avaya Experience Platform reflect a pivotal leap forward in customer and employee experience," said Soren Abildgaard, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Avaya, in a statement. "Leveraging cutting-edge AI and our comprehensive journey orchestration capabilities, our focus is to empower organizations to create personalized, proactive, and fluid experiences that not only build customer loyalty but also drive business growth."

The Avaya Experience Platform has been enriched with the following capabilities:

Integration with LivePerson, enabling smarter interactions across preferred channels and rich conversational insights.

A Bring Your Own Bots framework that allows businesses to choose and integrate their preferred digital assistant.

Avaya Agent Assist, now available as a packaged solution to accelerate AI adoption through a hybrid model.

Customer Journey Orchestration & Analytics with Microsoft's Power BI and Copilot capabilities for both real-time and historical data analysis through a unified analytics tool.

Native integration of Calabrio Workforce Management and Verint Bots.

Connected employee experiences for healthcare professionals through integrations with Epic Systems.

Proactive Customer Care with Avaya Ada, a generative AI-based virtual assistant.

In addition, Avaya introduced AXP Private Cloud - Extended Scale for its largest AXP On-Prem customers. This new offering allows for a dramatic simplification and consolidation of infrastructure while ensuring 100 percent call survivability across actively separated sites. With a universal agent pool and a single system architecture, it streamlines orchestration and migration, enabling customers to maintain their existing capabilities and integrations while controlling security and data residency.

Avaya Customer Experience Services (ACES) offers a comprehensive Cloud Readiness Assessment to help customers develop a tailored cloud migration strategy.