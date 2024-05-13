LivePerson Partners with Avaya

Avaya, a provider of customer experience solutions, and LivePerson, a digital customer conversations company, today announced a partnership to unify voice, digital, and artificial intelligence capabilities into a single omnichannel solution for connected, personalized customer experiences and accelerated digital transformation.

The Avaya and LivePerson partnership enables companies to augment their existing investments in Avaya cloud and on-premises solutions by deploying digital, automation, AI, and analytics capabilities in an integrated experience.

Also as part of the partnership, Avaya will integrate LivePerson's Conversational Cloud platform for digital customer conversations and conversational intelligence to power the following two offerings:

Advanced Digital Capabilities, offering dozens of digital channels with LivePerson's messaging, AI, and conversation orchestration solutions, and natively supporting third-party channels, bots, and large language models. It will be fully integrated with Avaya Experience Platform premises-based, private cloud, and public cloud contact center solutions, creating a connected employee experience with Avaya's unified agent desktop.

Unified Insights Capabilities, unlocking voice-of-the-customer data from all channels so enterprises can measure outcomes through both near-real-time and post-conversation insights. The new solution leverages LivePerson's conversational intelligence suite, including Analytics Studio.

The partnership will also yield the following:

Interoperability between platforms with a unified workspace, analytics, and orchestration layer spanning all channels.

A complete digital suite supporting dozens of channels, including web, in-app messaging, SMS, WhatsApp, Google RCS, Apple Messages for Business, Line, Facebook Messenger, KakaoTalk, and more.

Embedded Conversational AI with native capabilities, as well as support for third-party bots and LLMs from providers like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google.

A fully integrated, omnichannel conversational intelligence suite to unify all voice-of-the-customer and agent performance data across any voice or digital vendor in one place.

Access to generative AI capabilities, including conversation summaries, agent assist tools, specialized AI agents for routing and data collection, and LLM-powered insights from the omnichannel intelligence suite.