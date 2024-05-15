Calabrio Integrates with Avaya

Calabrio has integrated the Calabrio Workforce Management (WFM) solution with Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) Public Cloud.

This latest integration gives AXP Public Cloud users, whether they are moving to or already in the cloud, access to a cloud-native, WFM solution with functions like the following:

"Calabrio is committed to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to succeed in an ever-evolving competitive landscape, and this integration is strategically aligned with that goal," said Joel Martins, interim CEO and chief technology officer of Calabrio, in a statement. "We continue to expand our integrations with Avaya to meet the needs of a highly mobile and global workforce. This WFM integration is an exciting leap forward in our teams' ongoing collaboration."

"Avaya is proud to continue partnering with Calabrio, now delivering a comprehensive cloud solution that empowers agents to deliver the best experiences while also maximizing performance and efficiencies," said Eric Rossman, global vice president of strategic alliances and tech partners at Avaya, in a statement. "This integration signifies our dedication to innovation and helping organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences and business outcomes."