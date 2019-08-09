Dynamics 365 Customer Service Insights Supports 39 New Languages

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced that Dynamics 365 Customer Service Insights now supports 39 new languages, with new language models for improved artificial intelligence insights available for public preview.

"We know that people are more comfortable and productive working in their preferred language, so we've translated the user interface elements in the workspace, including menus, buttons, messages, and reports, not including your case data," Xiaoying Guo, senior program manager at Dynamics 365, wrote in a blog post. "Customer Service Insights displays your workspace based on the language set in your web browser."

Customer Service Insights provides AI-driven insights to help agents get a better understanding of customer engagement patterns and improve their operational efficiency through deeper comprehension. With the introduction of new languages to its functionality, agents catering to global communities will have the same depth of understanding for customers speaking different languages as they do for those speaking English.

Not only does the tool simply offer better insights because it can identify patterns in a native language, but it also has the capability to better identify patterns and cases when looking across languages to create smarter analytics models. "Customer Service Insights uses natural language understanding and other artificial intelligence technology to discover actionable insights by automatically grouping similar support cases into topics," Guo wrote.

Out of the 39 new languages that have been introduced, three languages—French, German, and Spanish—have contributed to new predictive AI models, in addition to the English model that already exists. "The language-specific models enable better understanding for the corresponding languages," Guo added.