Verint Strengthens Integration with Microsoft Teams

Verint Systems has engaged with Microsoft to support compliance recording for Microsoft Teams. This collaboration will enable further development, integration, co-selling, and support of Teams with the Verint Financial Compliance portfolio, a holistic suite of compliance solutions.

Leveraging the joint capabilities, organizations can pair the teamwork and enhanced collaboration using Microsoft's business application while adhering to relevant regulatory requirements for record keeping, monitoring, and reporting. The added layer of compliance recording will empower businesses to capture Teams interactions properly across contact center, back-office, and trading floor operations.

Verint has developed compliance solutions for Microsoft Unified Communications (UC) for the past 10 years. Verint was one of the first recording systems to receive Skype for Business certification in 2016 and supports all communication modes and multiple conversation scenarios available in the platform, augmented by deep integration with Microsoft Azure. Verint is developing the recording solution built on the future Compliance Recording APIs for Teams, thus enabling businesses from regulated industries to address compliance concerns within their omnichannel communications and collaboration environment.

Verint Financial Compliance records all communication and media sources from unified communications, collaboration, mobile, trading turret, and IP telephony platforms.