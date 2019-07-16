NICE Expands Integrations with Microsoft Teams

NICE is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft to integrate NICE Trading Recording, NICE inContact CXone, and NICE Multi Channel Recording with Microsoft Teams.

NICE Trading Recording will provide enterprise-wide communication compliance recording and assurance that enables firms to expand the use of the Teams collaboration software across the enterprise, including all of their regulated users who are required to be recorded.

NICE inContact CXone integrated with Teams will improve rapid collaboration across the contact center and the rest of the organization. The solution provides contact centers with NICE inContact CXone omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce optimization, automation, and artificial intelligence unified and integrated with Microsoft Teams.

NICE Multi Channel Recording will enable Teams users to integrate with NICE Engage for all aspects of interaction management and compliance adherence. The NICE Engage Platform provides comprehensive omnichannel interaction recording for Skype for Business and soon Teams.

NICE is not only using Teams to support customers but has also deployed Teams across its own organization as its primary collaboration platform.

This builds on NICE's existing Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) and IP Co-Sell Program memberships.