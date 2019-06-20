Ada Launches Ada Glass

Ada, a provider of AI chatbot software, today launched Ada Glass, a new feature that provides seamless customer handoffs from its chatbot to live chat platform partners including Zendesk, Salesforce, and Nuance.

“We very much buy into a best-of-breed approach. We understand that companies already have existing infrastructure with these great tools. We don’t want our customers to have to rip and replace anything, and so we think it’s very important that what we offer is a plug-and-play model that can accommodate your needs based on the live agent system that you have in place,” says Ruth Zive, head of marketing at Ada.

Ada Glass enables companies to connect customers with live agents directly within Ada’s chatbot interface, a functionality that fits well with the industry trend toward striving to have most simple queries handled automatically, while saving live agents for the complex ones. “Organizations should be leading with an automation-first strategy, and the greatest benefit of doing that is that it frees your live agent resources to address the most mission-critical inquiries,” Zive says. “Those more rote, repeated, mundane questions that often comprise 80 to 90 percent of all support inquiries are able to be addressed automatically, and then the live agents, who are the most skilled and the most expert in handling those more complex questions, have the bandwidth to provide that support.

“With Ada Glass, it’s a seamless experience: You get those upfront, FAQ-type questions and transactional inquiries addressed automatically and if and when it’s warranted, that can get automatically escalated to a live agent within that same interface,” she continues.

Ada Glass allows customer service teams to escalate customers to the most suitable agents based on their specific needs and interests, the details of which the chatbot remembers and passes on to the live agent. “One of the very differentiated features of our platform is that we’re able to personalize the experience. If you’re a customer and you use Ada and let’s say you’re interacting with Ada on an airline’s website and you want to upgrade your seat or purchase a ticket, you’re able to do that within our chatbot interface very automatically and your experience is then remembered and can be appropriately addressed by the agent if and when that gets escalated,” Zive says.

“There’s a history there, a context that provides for a much richer, personalized experience once you reach the live agent…and then depending on your interaction, you can be routed to the right agent,” she adds. “Going back to the airline example, if you wanted to look for your baggage or upgrade your ticket there might be different departments that would address those inquiries, and Ada can facilitate that by routing you to the right support agent.”