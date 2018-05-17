Zendesk Launches The Zendesk Suite and Zendesk Connect

Zendesk, providers of a customer service and engagement platform, today launched The Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering that brings together the most popular customer communication channels in one package. Zendesk also unveiled Connect for proactive customer communication, allowing customer service teams to send automated and timely messages based on customers' past actions and preferences.

The Zendesk Suite is a unified offering for multiple customer support channels. It integrates email, live chat, phone, self-service help centers, and any other channel connected into the platform, including social media. Conversations with customers can move from one channel to another without the customer having to repeat information.

The Zendesk Suite combines Zendesk's Support, Guide, Chat, and Talk products into one omnichannel offering. Prices start at $89 per agent.

Zendesk Connect brings together all previous customer actions, support history, and user preferences in one place to provide companies with complete customer context. Using Connect, companies can predict customer needs and proactively reach out to address known problems before customers ask for help.

Freshly, a subscription-based food company that delivers healthy, prepared meals directly to customers' doors, uses Connect to send tailored emails.