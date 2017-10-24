Zendesk Adds Talk Enterprise, Chat Enterprise, and Answer Bot

Zendesk today introduced Talk Enterprise, Chat Enterprise, and Answer Bot, three new customer service solutions with expanded enterprise and machine learning capabilities.

Answer Bot works right alongside customer support teams, scaling efficiently, and using machine learning to help answer customers' questions with content from the Zendesk Guide knowledge base. The answers it provides are tailored to each customer's question. And when in doubt, Answer Bot loops in support agents to offer the customer a human touch.

Zendesk Talk is call center software embedded in the Zendesk Support ticketing system for providing phone support within a multichannel customer journey. The Zendesk Talk Enterprise plan provides the tools and hands-on support to help companies deliver personal phone support at any scale. Talk is built on enterprise-grade technology with global-low-latency (GLL) architecture, and Talk Enterprise includes enhanced services like deployment support, monthly diagnostics, a 99.95 percent usage service-level agreement and fail-over on-demand.

Zendesk Chat Enterprise helps businesses deliver real-time support on websites and mobile apps and through messaging channels. The Chat Enterprise workflow and management features allow users to deploy live chat across multiple countries, languages, and brands. Other features include skills-based routing and roles and permissions.