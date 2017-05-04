Zendesk Acquires Outbound.io

Zendesk today completed its acquisition of Outbound.io, a San Francisco-based provider of tools for business customer experience and marketing teams to send messages to customers through text message, email, Web, or push notification. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition helps Zendesk advance its vision of enabling smarter customer messaging and proactive engagement. Outbound helps expand the product scope and market opportunity of Zendesk’s Connect product, currently in an early access program.
The acquisition comes as Zendesk reached a new customer milestone—surpassing 100,000 paid customer accounts.
"We’re honored that so many organizations of all sizes trust us with their customer relationships at a time when those relationships have never been more important," said Mikkel Svane, Zendesk's CEO, chairman, and founder, in a statement. "With the Outbound team now joining Zendesk, we will be able to more rapidly build out our product family and accelerate our promise to deliver a single, seamless customer experience."