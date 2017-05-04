Zendesk Acquires Outbound.io

Zendesk today completed its acquisition of Outbound.io, a San Francisco-based provider of tools for business customer experience and marketing teams to send messages to customers through text message, email, Web, or push notification. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition helps Zendesk advance its vision of enabling smarter customer messaging and proactive engagement. Outbound helps expand the product scope and market opportunity of Zendesk’s Connect product, currently in an early access program.

The acquisition comes as Zendesk reached a new customer milestone—surpassing 100,000 paid customer accounts.