Talkdesk Unveils Talkdesk Autopilot

Talkdesk, a provider of contact center technology, has introduced Talkdesk Autopilot, the next generation of its virtual agent.

Talkdesk Autopilot builds on and expands the artificial intelligence-powered customer assistant capabilities of Talkdesk Virtual Agent. With the addition of generative AI and prebuilt flows and conversations tailored specifically for retail and financial services markets, Talkdesk Autopilot can autonomously resolve complex use cases, understand customer journeys, and intelligently make timely decisions based on knowledge of those journeys.

Included in Talkdesk Autopilot is genAI to autonomously craft contextual and natural conversational responses to customer inquiries from frequently asked questions (FAQs) uploaded to Talkdesk Knowledge Management. Talkdesk Autopilot can intelligently search, review, and extract information and respond in a natural and conversational manner.

Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking and Talkdesk Autopilot for Retail are the first releases of industry-specific, genAI-driven virtual agents.

Additionally, Talkdesk Autopilot is pre-integrated with core banking processors and e-commerce systems. Out of the box, the AI models powering these virtual agents have been trained and pre-integrated to resolve common customer or member inquiries.

Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking leverages genAI to automate common banking scenarios, such as checking account balances, reviewing transaction history, transferring funds, getting loan information, and managing cards.

Talkdesk Autopilot for Retail leverages genAI to automate common customer inquiries related to orders, deliveries, and shipments. With deep and broad integration into retail systems, Talkdesk Autopilot helps retailers autonomously resolve customer questions about Order Status. Additional key use cases such as Cancel an Item in My Order, Schedule/Reschedule a Delivery or Technician Appointment, and Change Shipping or Pickup Address can now be resolved through self-service.

Available across digital and voice channels in the Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud and Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking and Talkdesk Autopilot for Retail enable personalized, secure, and seamless service through the contact center.

"Talkdesk continues to be at the forefront of the customer experience industry, leveraging the power of genAI and large language models to solve and automate key use cases in banking and retail contact centers. Virtual agents are often used as a call deflection strategy, but Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking and Talkdesk Autopilot for Retail demonstrate that genAI-powered virtual agents with dynamic capabilities can drive significant value for our customers in these industries," said Tiago Paiva, founder and CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement.

Talkdesk has also integrated with Q2's Digital Banking Platform via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions will be able to purchase Talkdesk and then offer an out-of-the-box integration with Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. The Talkdesk integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform means credit unions and banks can seamlessly embed Talkdesk Autopilot for Banking into their Q2 digital banking website or mobile app. Now, clients can easily perform self-service tasks and connect with customer service representatives directly within their banking applications, enhancing their experience and having convenient access to assistance whenever needed.