Talkdesk Launches Retail Experience Cloud

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center solutions provider, today introduced Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, an artificial intelligence-powered customer service solution specifically made for retailers.

Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud unifies the customer journey across physical and digital channels. It includes the following:

"Few people contact customer service because they're happy, yet every service interaction should result in happy customers. This means every conversation is an opportunity to take customers on a happy path," said Shannon Flanagan, vice president of retail and consumer goods at Talkdesk, in a statement. "With Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, retailers can easily create that journey, whether that's providing self-service options that actually work, equipping service associates with tools to deepen customer relationships, or using the gold mine of customer service data to ensure an exceptional experience."

"The art of good retailing has never been more challenging. The number of exceptions requiring customer service is increasing and becoming more complex. Some customers prefer speaking to a live person, others want to chat, video, email, or text when they need assistance," said Steve Rowen, managing partner of Retail Systems Research, in a statement. "Retailers must meet their customers where they are when it comes to customer service, and technologies like the Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud enable them to do so."