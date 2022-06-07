Talkdesk Launches Retail Experience Cloud

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center solutions provider, today introduced Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, an artificial intelligence-powered customer service solution specifically made for retailers.

Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud unifies the customer journey across physical and digital channels. It includes the following:

  • Pre-configured retail workflows and scripts;
  • Retail-fluent, pre-trained AI;
  • Proactive real-time reports, dashboards, and insights from the customer service platform to all functions of an organization;
  • Voice and digital channels that are pre-trained to address common retail CX use cases;
  • Smart, contextual, priority routing pairs customers with customer service representatives who can best assist them;
  • Real-time analytics to identify the reasons behind customer inquiries. It then combines that insight with proactive communication and automation tools that anticipate customer needs;
  • Customer interaction history, order details, and all conversations (voice, video, co-browse, social media, messaging, and email) via a single unified interface;
  • Personalized improvement opportunities for enhancing service quality, consistency, after-call work, and compliance, all based on customer feedback, transcripts, and KPIs.

"Few people contact customer service because they're happy, yet every service interaction should result in happy customers. This means every conversation is an opportunity to take customers on a happy path," said Shannon Flanagan, vice president of retail and consumer goods at Talkdesk, in a statement. "With Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, retailers can easily create that journey, whether that's providing self-service options that actually work, equipping service associates with tools to deepen customer relationships, or using the gold mine of customer service data to ensure an exceptional experience."

"The art of good retailing has never been more challenging. The number of exceptions requiring customer service is increasing and becoming more complex. Some customers prefer speaking to a live person, others want to chat, video, email, or text when they need assistance," said Steve Rowen, managing partner of Retail Systems Research, in a statement. "Retailers must meet their customers where they are when it comes to customer service, and technologies like the Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud enable them to do so."

Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud is Talkdesk's fourth industry-specific solution. Other industries already served include travel and hospitality, healthcare, and financial services/insurance.

