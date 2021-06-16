Talkdesk Launches Healthcare and Financial Services Experience Clouds

Talkdesk, a customer experience solutions provider, at its Opentalk 2021 virtual event this week introduced Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud and Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud, two more industry-specific contact center products.

Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud combines contact center as a service (CCaaS) technology with healthcare-specific content, capabilities, integrations, and pre-trained artificial intelligence.

Integrations with digital health solutions, including electronic health record systems, connect data across communication channels. Also included are AI capabilities pre-trained with medical-grade speech-to-text, natural language processing, and sentiment analysis.

Core contact center functions such as scheduling, reminders, wayfinding, post-discharge follow-up, referral management, and satisfaction surveys can all be powered by Talkdesk Virtual Agent and supported by staff using Talkdesk Workspaceto improve care plan adherence and reduce no-shows.

"When patients contact healthcare providers, it's not just about accessing a service; it's about taking care of their health," said Tiago Paiva, CEO and founder of Talkdesk, in a statement. "We see significant opportunities for healthcare contact centers to connect disparate touchpoints and move beyond fast call resolution to proactively and intelligently tailoring patient support throughout the journey. Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud is the first CCaaS solution built specifically to enable that transformation."

The Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud features integrations to core banking systems and is infused with AI to drive agent productivity by promoting real-time assistance and prioritizing activities that result in high-value interactions.

Product highlights include the following:

Digital lending - supports borrowers throughout the loan process, from origination to servicing. Cobrowsing enables screensharing with highlight and markup abilities, so agents can assist visitors with complicated online tasks. Agents can also initiate video chats for face-to-face conversations with clients.

Account servicing - resolves client issues through tools like visual interactive voice response, which clients can access directly from a smartphone for self-service.

Branded and verified calls - helps reduce call spoofing.

Collections - streamlines the collections process and provides greater transparency with omni-access payment reminders via two-way SMS messaging and client outreach and payments over digital channels.

Financial services integrations - connects key client data from core processors, third-party utilities, and CRM systems.

Compliance and security - ensures compliance with industry banking regulations and meets rigorous security and privacy requirements with more than 30 certifications, including PCI-DSS Level 1 and GDPR. Built-in voice biometrics offer an added layer of security to seamlessly authenticate client calls ensuring KYC compliance.

AI capabilities - leveraging Talkdesk virtual agent, agent assistance, knowledge base, and AI trainer tools for added knowledge, recommendations, and insights.

"The financial services industry faces a rapidly evolving landscape. Legacy systems have created dozens of silos that prevent banks from providing a holistic, secure, and seamless experience for customers," Paiva said. "We saw a critical need to take our CX expertise and innovation and apply it to guiding financial institutions through this new landscape, giving them a way to unify the client journey to make it seamless, personalized, and trustworthy."

Talkdesk also used the Opentalk event to unveil Talkdesk Retail Smart Service, an AI-powered industry solution to help retailers deliver automated self-service options for customers

Talkdesk Retail Smart Service includes customer relationship management and e-commerce integration. AI and automated tools, including digital and voice virtual agents, interactive voice response, and SMS, enable retailers to automate common customer inquiries related to product order issues, shipping status updates, and post-purchase returns. AI agent assistance can also be used to monitor the context of customer interactions, surface relevant prompts, and give upsell and cross-sell suggestions.