Talkdesk Introduces Workspace and Builder

Talkdesk, a customer experience solutions provider, has launched Talkdesk Workspace, a unified and customizable platform that brings all customer experience (CX) applications on a single screen. The company also introduced Talkdesk Builder, a set of low- and custom-code development tools that enable customization of every aspect of the contact center, from integrating data sources to creating workflows to building custom applications.

"The introduction of Talkdesk Workspace and Builder marks a complete redefinition of what today's enterprise contact center should and can be," said Charanya Kannan, chief product officer of Talkdesk, in a statement. "Workspace brings together the 20 new innovations Talkdesk introduced during the first 20 weeks of 2020 into one customizable workspace. As we embark on this new journey and continue to revolutionize the customer service market with Talkdesk CX Cloud, modern contact centers will differentiate themselves by the degree to which they can be customized and personalized for any user or industry."

Talkdesk Workspace provides a tailored Talkdesk CX Cloud experience with different embedded applications, tools, and alerts for each discrete role. It personalizes the look, feel and functionality of the contact center, putting the essential information and actions specific to each role at employees' fingertips.

Talkdesk Workspace makes it possible to access Talkdesk CX Cloud applications, integrations, and AppConnect solutions in one window. Organizations that want to streamline their architecture and vendor portfolio can bring together Talkdesk's voice, SMS, digital, workforce management, quality management, customer feedback management, and other solutions into a Workspace without integrations.

With Builder, enterprises can do the following:

Customize and build custom apps: Create role-based or team-specific workspaces. Choose which Talkdesk applications and capabilities each employee needs to succeed and augment native applications by embedding CRM, helpdesk, or third-party tools directly in Workspace.

Develop custom integrations: Take advantage of Talkdesk Connections to integrate with any third-party system in minutes via a no-code interface.

Design custom flows: Use Talkdesk Studio to design and build customer journeys with prepackaged components. Studio Functions is a low-code editor that can fully customize the customer journey if the components library doesn't meet specific needs.

Create custom reports: Use Talkdesk Explore to leverage a library of configurable pre-built reports and dashboards. Use Explore Create, a no-code interface, to create custom reports, dashboards, and metrics.