SupportLogic Launches Agent SX

SupportLogic today launched Agent SX with its February product release. SupportLogic Agent SX delivers real-time coaching and feedback with artificial intelligence-driven recommendations to prioritize cases, collaborate more efficiently, and improve their performance across multiple dimensions of service delivery.

With SupportLogic Agent SX, agents can view customer sentiment on their own cases and set up alerts when interesting events, such as negative sentiments, are detected. They can also predict the likelihood of case escalations.

Agent SX also delivers more context and insights on backlog cases, can adjust future case loads, and provides real-time performance metrics and coaching.

New capabilities in the February release include the following:

Agent console, a modern dashboard that provides proactive coaching;

Continuous prioritization, to rank cases in real time based on urgency and customer sentiment;

Case guidance that prompts agents to act on meaningful signals distinct from metadata-driven CRM case status; and

Predictive Alerts for pre-determined issues, like when a case is escalated.