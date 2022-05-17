SupportLogic Launches SX Platform and Applications

SupportLogic, a support experience platform provider, today launched the SupportLogic SX platform and applications for solving critical issues facing support organizations.

The new SupportLogic SX platform contains the following:

SX Prevent, providing artificial intelligence-backed signal extraction to power predictive and actionable insights gleaned from support interactions;

SX Predict, a customer escalation prediction and prevention toolset;

SX Elevate, for agent management, coaching, and quality monitoring; and

SX Retain, for customer health scoring and churn prediction.

Additionally, users of Intelligent Case Assignment in SX Predict can access SupportLogic's AI-powered agent recommendations by suitability to work on the case, search for specific agents, or route inquiries to different queues.

In SX Prevent, cases can be grouped together under a single customer account, and cases in any escalation-related state (likely to escalate, escalation requested, escalated, previously predicted) are now listed in a single table.

SX Predict and SX Retain also now provide sentiment scores for each case to be updated in Salesforce at regular intervals.