SupportLogic Launches Predictive Alerts

SupportLogic today launched Predictive Alerts, which continuously monitor support conversations and proactively notify individuals and teams about customer escalation risk, as part of its December release.

SupportLogic Predictive Alerts extract clean customer intent signals and deliver clear recommendations for action. Predictive Alerts are powered by natural language processing (NLP) and are content- and context --aware to infer customer sentiment from both structured and unstructured data. The alert engine is highly configurable and enables collaboration across teams outside of the ticketing systems.

Enhancements in the December release include the following:

Predictive triggers, providing visibility of cases likely to be escalated and service-level agreements likely to be missed;

Real-time VOC triggers for customer sentiment scores, product feedback, identification of churn risk, and customers needing attention;

Collaboration with system-wide and personal alerts using preferred messaging tools outside the ticking system;

Account dashboards with insights on key customers; and

Event APIs to drive workflow actions.