Nextiva Partners with Five9

Nextiva, a cloud communications company, is partnering with Five9, a provider of intelligent contact center systems, to deliver an integrated unified communications and cloud contact center offering.

The joint offering will help organizations engage with customers, connect team conversations, and empower contact center agents with streamlined workflows.

The partnership allows companies to use a single vendor, Nextiva, for both UCaaS and Five9 CCaaS. Nextiva's customers and channel partners will now have access to the Five9 product portfolio, including the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, Five9 WFO, Five9 Agent Assist, Five9 IVA, and Five9 Workflow Automation.