Nextiva Partners with Five9

Nextiva, a cloud communications company, is partnering with Five9, a provider of intelligent contact center systems, to deliver an integrated unified communications and cloud contact center offering.
The joint offering will help organizations engage with customers, connect team conversations, and empower contact center agents with streamlined workflows.
The partnership allows companies to use a single vendor, Nextiva, for both UCaaS and Five9 CCaaS. Nextiva's customers and channel partners will now have access to the Five9 product portfolio, including the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center, Five9 WFO, Five9 Agent Assist, Five9 IVA, and Five9 Workflow Automation.
"The Nextiva platform is built on a foundation of amazing service and is consistently highly rated in the market by some of the strongest brands," said Dan Burkland, Five9's president, in a statement. "With a shared customer-first focus, Five9 and Nextiva have a unique opportunity to go to market together to help businesses reimagine CX with increased agent productivity, business agility, revenue, and customer trust and loyalty."
"Coming together with Five9 makes it easier for businesses to create meaningful connections with their customers," said Tomas Gorny, co-founder and CEO of Nextiva, in a statement. "With this partnership, we can better serve our customers by bringing them innovative and cohesive solutions that meet their needs."