Five9 Unveils Agent Assist

Five9, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, will release Five9 Agent Assist later this year.

Five9 Agent Assist extends Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center capabilities with assistance focused on helping the agent during and after calls. Using artificial intelligence-based, real-time call transcriptions, Five9 Agent Assist provides a new capability called Assisted Summarization that can summarize calls and, with optional confirmation from the agent, save it to CRM or other systems of record.

Agents also receive a detailed history of customer interactions in prior calls. Summaries can also include details on what the agent said, enabling improved compliance adherence. Detailed reports provide insight into reasons for the call, upsell attempts and success rates, and many other insights. It also allows agents to see live transcripts of the call as the conversation takes place.

Five9 Agent Assist is powered by Google Cloud and Google Contact Center Artificial Intelligence technology, which provide speech recognition and natural language understanding capabilities. On top of that foundation, Five9 has added its own technologies, including its proprietary AI model generation and assisted summary algorithms.

"Up until now, companies viewed AI as a future project due to its perceived complexity, cost, or lack of demonstrably proven results," said Jonathan Rosenberg, chief technology officer at Five9, in a statement. "With Five9 Agent Assist, we focused on enabling practical AI that tackles real-world challenges for businesses. We narrowed in on a really important need that every contact center has: knowing what happened during a call, and solved it with a combination of machine intelligence and human oversight."

Customers can configure their agent experience so that transcripts and call summaries can be directly placed into their CRM application with or without agent intervention after the disposition of a call. The Five9 Genius AI platform improves the accuracy of AI-generated summaries based on the changes made by agents and learns as it goes.