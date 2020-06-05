Five9 Launches Five9 Virtual Assistant

Five9, a cloud contact center provider, has launched Five9 Virtual Assistant in partnership with Inference Solutions. The system leverages conversational artificial intelligence to automate manual tasks and answer common questions in the contact center.

"We are proud to partner with Five9 to deliver Inference-powered IVAs to Five9 customers," said Callan Schebella, CEO of Inference Solutions, in a statement. "The integration of our solution enables organizations to provide advanced self-service in more than 100 languages and pass context from those interactions to live contact center agents so that a conversation can continue seamlessly if it needs to escalate."

Five9 Virtual Assistant can help reduce call volume by enabling an AI-driven voice assistant to provide a natural conversational response to customer inquiries.

"Virtual assistants are rapidly becoming a part of everyday life as many people use IVAs, such as Siri or Alexa, to look up information or take specific actions," said Anand Chandrasekaran, executive vice president of product management at Five9, in a statement. "We are now seeing this trend accelerate during COVID-19 with consumers seeking customer service solutions without having to speak to an agent or endure long wait times. Five9 is excited to announce our latest offering that utilizes AI to deliver the next generation of self-service."

Five9 Virtual Assistant capabilities include the following:

Human-like speech using WaveNet to offer hundreds of text-to-speech voices across 17 languages.

Support of the most advanced conversational AI technologies from companies like Google, IBM, and Microsoft.

No-code/low-code solution to manage conversational data to measure, speed-up, and deploy AI models that can be used between Five9 Virtual Assistant, agent assistance, and chatbot.

Five9 Virtual Assistant is the latest announcement in Five9's AI-powered solution suite. Five9 is using AI across customer touchpoints to deliver virtual customer assistance and agent assistance and partnering with third parties for chatbot solutions.