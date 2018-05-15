Five9 Launches Spring Release 2018

Contact center software provider Five9 today launched its Spring Release 2018, which includes major enhancements across the portfolio, including Five9 Genius and Engagement Workflow.

Five9 Genius is designed to bring practical artificial intelligence to the contact center and is a core layer within the platform, enabling pervasive intelligence throughout Five9 applications. It includes intelligent routing guided by natural language processing and machine learning and agent guidance.

Designed to get customers to the right agents faster, Engagement Workflow determines who, why, and how, to deliver an optimal experience for every channel. It provides the single, end-to-end workflow that can drive all channels and makes Five9 Genius AI actionable. This enables companies to design the flow of the personalized customer experience.

Engagement Workflow incorporates machine learning technologies from Five9 NLP and third-party AI, such as Salesforce.com Einstein and IBM Watson, to uncover insights from structured and unstructured data, extract customer and call context, sentiment, and emotion; and then match them with the right agent with the right answers.

"Artificial intelligence is a broad concept that requires investment to apply to specific use cases. Five9 has taken the promise of AI and applied it to contact centers. With Five9 Genius, companies will be able to create personalized experiences, which has been too difficult or too expensive without AI," said Sheila McGee-Smith, principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics, in a statement. "As customer expectations continue to grow, we believe AI will play a key role in helping deliver a better experience," said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9, in a statement. "Spring Release 2018 allows us to deliver on the promise of AI and is a major step for Five9, our customers, and the contact center industry."

In addition to Five9 Genius and Engagement Workflow, Five9 Spring Release 2018 also offers enhancements across the portfolio to extend the open platform, a new Supervisor console, and a multi-role performance dashboard.