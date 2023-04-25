Cognigy's Conversational AI Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Cognigy, a conversational artificial intelligence provider, has made its Enterprise Conversational AI platform, Cognigy.AI, available from AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services' digital catalog of integrated software.

The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. Cognigy.AI brings generative AI to contact centers.

"We're proud to have Cognigy.AI available in AWS Marketplace, a trusted source for technology providers that meet the highest standards. As an Amazon partner on AWS Marketplace, we can now extend our reach to customer service and contact center teams worldwide who rely on AWS for service delivery, and together with Amazon, deliver a combined solution that results in improved customer experience, increased efficiency, and better employee engagement," said Hardy Myers, senior vice president of business development and strategy at Cognigy, in a statement.