Cognigy Achieves AWS Conversational AI Competency Distinction

Cognigy has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Conversational AI Competency distinction for its expertise in developing chatbot, virtual assistant, and interactive voice response (IVR) solutions.

Achieving the AWS Conversational AI Competency differentiates Cognigy as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with significant domain expertise in conversational artificial intelligence solutions to improve customer experiences. As a recipient of the Conversational AI Competency, Cognigy provides a low-code environment for contact centers to integrate and elevate existing systems, automate conversations in any language across text and voice channels, and empower agents with AI assistance.