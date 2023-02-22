Cognigy Joins AWS's ISV Accelerate Program

Cognigy, a conversational artificial intelligence technology provider, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

"Achieving the AWS ISV Accelerate membership so closely after earning our AWS Conversational AI Competency distinction is a clear validation of the power of our combined solutions to transform customer service," said Hardy Myers, senior vice president of business development and strategy at Cognigy, in a statement. "We are excited to see our relationship with AWS continue to grow. It is truly an honor to collaborate with such a talented team of enterprise experts at AWS to build the next generation of AI-powered customer service solutions."

The Cognigy.AI platform, running on AWS and integrated with generative AI, enables companies to deliver 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale across both voice and digital chat channels. Cognigy's conversational AI platform integrates with and leverages a diverse set of AWS services, including Amazon Connect, Amazon Lex, Amazon Polly, and Amazon Transcribe.