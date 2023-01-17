Cognigy Adds Generative AI to Its Platform

Cognigy, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence technology, is enhancing its Cognigy.AI platform with generative AI, or large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI's GPT-3, to allow contact centers to create advanced conversational experiences.
Generative AI-powered conversational AI solutions augment bot authors so they can create better bots in a fraction of the time.
"Generative AI combined with traditional conversational AI platforms can deliver value that extends far beyond what each component can deliver alone," said Philipp Heltewig, co-founder and CEO of Cognigy, in a statement. "We see tremendous value in leveraging LLMs in a way that augments human tasks rather than operating autonomously. With our integrated approach, brands are now able to benefit from a better customer experience and lower cost to serve through the use of generative AI.
"This is only the beginning," Heltewig continued. "We see a future where generative AI will be powering and orchestrating end-to-end conversations. 2023 promises to be a year of transformation when it comes to how bots are deployed and how they augment our lives. This is truly a game-changer for businesses."