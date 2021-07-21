CXInfinity Integrate Videos Chat with Cisco Finesse Contact Centers

CXInfinity, providers of a digital omnichannel customer engagement platform, launched video chat for Cisco Finesse contact centers.

CXInfinity provides a unified console for agents to switch channels over a single screen without losing conversation context. Customers can switch from a webchat to video chat to WhatsApp conversation, email, etc., in real time.

The integration of Cisco with Video Chat and other digital channels offers the following:

Instant transition to video chat from text chats;

Face-to-face interaction for personalized assistance and visual guidance of product walkthroughs, video know your customer, and more.

The ability to switch back to text or co-browsing or share documents.

Third-party integrations with customer details and interaction history displayed on agents' screens.