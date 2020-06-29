CXInfintiy Links WhatsApp with Cisco Finesse Contact Centers

CXInfinity, providers of a customer engagement platform, has created a WhatsApp business integration for Cisco Finesse contact centers, including those running Cisco's& Finesse UCCX, UCCE, and PCCE contact center platforms.

The integration of Cisco Finesse with WhatsApp and other digital channels empowers agents to handle conversation across channels over a single interface. The interface is embedded within Finesse. Integration with third-party applications fetch required customer information and interaction history and deliver it to the agent screen.

CXInfinity also offers built-in productivity tools, such as Case Management and Knowledge Base, and supports all message formats, allowing agents to share documents, photos, audio, videos, and more.